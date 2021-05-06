Aaron Wealth Advisors Has $284,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $573.44. The company had a trading volume of 130,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,363. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.41 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.