Aaron Wealth Advisors Has $456,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corning by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,422,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,441,739. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 170,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,830. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 227.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.