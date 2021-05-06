Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $388,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,495,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 197,468 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EBND stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

