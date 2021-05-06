Aaron Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.71. 63,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

