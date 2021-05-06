Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.17

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 3311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

