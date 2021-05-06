ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. 93,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.