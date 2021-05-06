ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.