Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. 13,048,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,086. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

