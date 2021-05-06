Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AHEXY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,724. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 539.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $35.92.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

