ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 350,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

