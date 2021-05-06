Adrian Mcdermott Sells 9,360 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26.
Shares of ZEN stock opened at $138.39 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
