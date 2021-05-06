Adrian Mcdermott Sells 9,360 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $138.39 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

