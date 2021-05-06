ADT (NYSE:ADT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. ADT updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. ADT has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

