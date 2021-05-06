AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AI. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $240,519,000.

Shares of AI opened at $58.74 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Insiders sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 in the last quarter.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

