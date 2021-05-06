AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,126 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 201.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 340,492 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $66.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

