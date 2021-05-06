AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

