AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $611.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $613.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.19. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $240.34 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.