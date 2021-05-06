AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PTC by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PTC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of PTC by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $130.90 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

