Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,901. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

