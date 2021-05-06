Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $152.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMG. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.06. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $169.79.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,988,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

