Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $206.00 to $213.00. The company traded as high as $167.43 and last traded at $167.43, with a volume of 1445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

