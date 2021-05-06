Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 3,977,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,439. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

