Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.03.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $133.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.