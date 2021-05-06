AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

