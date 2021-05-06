Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.57.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $162.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.62. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.