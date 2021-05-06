Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

