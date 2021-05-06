Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,292 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28.

ALRM opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

