Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. Albany International has a one year low of $45.93 and a one year high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Albany International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Albany International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 110,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

