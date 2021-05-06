Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $14.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.34. 62,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.26. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

