Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.06.

NYSE ACI opened at $18.61 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,361,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,935,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

