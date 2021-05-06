Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $308,567.30 and $78.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 199.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00271510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $655.59 or 0.01153037 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.95 or 0.00742127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.00 or 1.00171744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.