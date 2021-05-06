Alexco Resource (AXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Alexco Resource to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%.

AXU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 68,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,276. The firm has a market cap of $417.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

