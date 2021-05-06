Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA opened at $226.78 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $613.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

