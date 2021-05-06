Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $735.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $569.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $570.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

