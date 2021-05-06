Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $388.18. 10,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,294. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

