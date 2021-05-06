Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $74.79. 479,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

