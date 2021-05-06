Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,071.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 262,693 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 73,229 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $41.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88.

