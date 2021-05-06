Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Raised to $126.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $122.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.