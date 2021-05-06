AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Position Trimmed by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AB. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 624.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.