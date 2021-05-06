Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%.

AMOT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 1,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMOT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.