Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%.
AMOT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 1,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.23%.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.
