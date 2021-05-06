Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,425. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

