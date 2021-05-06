Allworth Financial LP Acquires 158 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.25. 18,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

