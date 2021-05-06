Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 653.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,871 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $31,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,099,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,183. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.