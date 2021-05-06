Allworth Financial LP Buys 61,369 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3,857.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

VOE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,530. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

