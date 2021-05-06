Allworth Financial LP Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $110.47. 131,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

