Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.12. 759,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,068,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

