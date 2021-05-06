Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3,786.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

