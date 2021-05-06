Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.42. The company had a trading volume of 191,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,984. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.