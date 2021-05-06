Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.82. 19,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

