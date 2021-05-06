Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.43.

PYPL stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.15. The company had a trading volume of 817,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day moving average of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

