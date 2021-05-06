Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.10. 44,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,117. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

